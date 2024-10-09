Taylor Tomlinson shares who she dreams of having as a guest on "After Midnight"

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson has her sights set on a dream guest for her CBS late-night show, "After Midnight" — Conan O'Brien.

"I just think he's one of the funniest people on and off stage and screen," Tomlinson said during an interview with "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday. "I'd love to get him on the show."

Tomlinson, who returned to the stage with her new comedy tour, "Save Me," is also back for the second season of "After Midnight." Last year, she headlined the seventh-highest-grossing comedy tour, according to Billboard.

When asked about the creative freedom of her show, Tomlinson praised working in late-night TV. "You're able to try new things and be weird. And our show's very weird," she said.

She explained that while they have a team of writers who prepare jokes for the guests, the format also allows for plenty of improvised moments. "I think people go in feeling so prepared that they feel ready to riff and like do stuff off the cuff as well," she said.

Tomlinson said working with other comedians, especially improvisers, adds an exciting element to the show because it's unpredictable and spontaneous. Stand-up comedians, who usually perform solo, don't often get the chance to interact and collaborate in the same way, but when improvisers join the show, they excel at playing off each other — a dynamic she particularly enjoys.

Her latest tour, "Save Me," is deeply personal, reflecting her experiences growing up in a religious household. "I grew up in church, and so I have a lot to say about that, both positive and the challenges of growing up that way," she said.

The tour also explores other significant themes, such as sexuality and deciding whether or not to have children.

"I had a lot to sort of work through and deconstruct over the years, and I wanted people coming to the shows, live shows, to know that it was a lot about that," she said.