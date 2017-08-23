Taylor Swift announces sixth album, "Reputation"

Taylor Swift has been hinting at big news since Friday, when she scrubbed her social media accounts, prompting many fans to wonder if she was about to drop her sixth album. On Wednesday, the singer announced that she will be releasing her newest album, "Reputation," on Nov. 10.

"Reputation" will arrive more than three years after Swift's last album, "1989."

Fans won't have to wait too long to whet their appetites, though. Swift's Instagram post says, "First single out tomorrow night," so Swifties will get a taste in just one more day.

Swift shared an image of what looks like album art. It shows a portrait of Swift with a newspaper page superimposed over half of her face. She also shared a separate post that announces the name and date of the new album.

"Reputation" makes sense. After she deleted old posts from her social media accounts, she posted several cryptic videos that showed a snake. Swift has a reputation with her haters -- particularly fans of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Katy Perry -- as a "snake": the singer has been accused of backstabbing and manipulative behavior.