Taylor Farms CEO pressed by lawmaker over cyclospora outbreak and White House ties

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee is investigating whether Taylor Farms used its ties to the White House to influence the federal response to a nationwide cyclospora outbreak linked to the company's recalled lettuce.

Ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia of California on Monday sent a letter to Taylor Farms CEO Bruce Taylor seeking answers about the lettuce producer's role in the outbreak, which has sickened thousands of people in dozens of states.

Garcia's inquiry adds to the growing scrutiny of Taylor Farms and the federal response to the outbreak.

"Taylor Farms donated millions to President Trump, met privately with the White House the night the FDA identified their lettuce as the source of this outbreak and then reportedly tried to distance themselves from this outbreak," Garcia said in a statement to CBS News.

He added, "Thousands of Americans became sick. Trust in our public health system is on the line. The American people deserve to know Taylor Farms' full role in this outbreak, and we're demanding answers."

In 2025, Taylor Farms contributed $1 million to President Trump's super PAC, MAGA Inc., a Federal Election Commission filing shows.The company last year also contributed more than $1 million to other Republican political action committees, according to other FEC filings.

In a statement to CBS News, the White House dismissed Garcia's claims. "Any notion that the White House or Trump administration would ever compromise on the health and safety of the American people is absolutely false," spokesman Kush Desai said.

Taylor Farms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Demand for White House communications

Food safety in the U.S. is monitored by a piecemeal system of state and federal agencies. That network is responsible for detecting, investigating, and preventing outbreaks of foodborne illness.

In his letter to Taylor Farms, Garcia claimed that the cyclospora outbreak has eroded public confidence in food safety.

"Evidence points to Taylor Farms products as a source of the outbreak, but reports indicate that your company may have attempted to influence the ongoing Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigation into the matter, obfuscate Taylor Farms' role in a public health crisis and mislead consumers trying to keep their families safe," Garcia wrote.

The lawmaker is demanding that Taylor Farms disclose all of its communications about cyclospora to federal agencies since the outbreak began, as well as any communications with the White House since January 21. Garcia is also requesting additional documents related to the food distributor's safety protocols.

On Friday, Taylor Farms said it had acted quickly when questions were raised about a link between its produce and the outbreak, immediately removing "all potentially implicated product from the marketplace."

The company also said that "there are no confirmed positive sample results for product testing for cyclospora as of July 24, 2026."

Questions about the FDA's probe

Garcia also questioned the FDA's handling of its investigation into the cyclospora outbreak.

On July 16, the FDA linked the illnesses to iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in five states, without naming Taylor Farms as the supplier. A day later, Taylor Farms recalled its iceberg lettuce, and the agency identified Taylor Farms de Mexico as the source of the potentially contaminated produce.

The FDA later announced that an iceberg lettuce sample tested positive for cyclospora, then said the result was a false positive.

"Due to the complexity in detection of Cyclospora, FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and have concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive," the agency explained.

Although testing for the parasite is difficult and can yield inaccurate results, public health experts told CBS News that it is unusual for the FDA to announce a positive result and later retract it, noting that agency investigators typically conduct multiple rounds of testing before releasing findings.

The FDA did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment on Garcia's claims.

The White House defended the agency's investigation.

"The FDA is conducting a thorough and evidence-based outbreak investigation, and has never 'walked back' anything regarding the overwhelming epidemiological evidence pointing to a shipment of shredded lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico," Desai told CBS News.