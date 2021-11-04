Krimpets added to Tastykake recall over possible metal pieces

Tastykake cake treats sold by retailers across the U.S. are being added to a recall of cupcakes in more than half a dozen states because the baked goods could contain tiny fragments of metal mesh wire, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Tastykake Krimpets — rectangle-shaped cakes that come in a butterscotch flavor or filled with jelly or creme — have been added to the list of products being recalled by Thomasville, Georgia-based Flowers Foods, the maker of Tastykakes and one of the biggest U.S. producers of packaged bakery foods.

The company had previously recalled multipacks of cupcakes after being notified by a vendor of the possible contamination in an ingredient. No injuries have been reported.

Sold by retailers including Target and more than 500 Walmart stores, the multipack cupcake treats were distributed in Delaware; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and West Virginia, according to Flowers Foods.

People should not eat the recalled products but should instead discard them or return their purchase for a refund. Those with questions can call the company at 1(866) 245-8921 during business hours.

Recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The following products are being recalled:

Tastykake butterscotch Krimpets with any of the following three UPC codes: 0-25600-00227-8, 0-25600-00083-0 or 0-25600-00396-1; and "enjoy by" dates of November 24 and December 1.

Tastykake butterscotch Krimplets with the UPC code 0-25600-00002-1 and "enjoy by" dates of November 27, December 1 and December 8.

Tastykake creme filled Krimpets with the UPC code 0-25600-00355-8 and enjoy-by dates of November 20, November 24 and November 27.

Tastykake jelly Krimpets with the UPC code 0-25600-00228-5 and enjoy-by dates of November 22, November 25 and November 29.

Tastykake jelly Krimpets with the UPC code 0-25600-00025-0 and an enjoy-by date of November 25.

Tastykake chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00219-3 and enjoy-by dates of December 14, December 18 and December 21.

Tastykake creme-filled chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00223-0 and enjoy-by dates of December 14 and December 18.

Tastykake buttercreme iced creme filled chocolate cupcakes with the UPC code 0-25600-00230-8 and enjoy-by dates of December 14 and December 18.

Two-count, individually sold packages with the UPC code 0-25600-00004-5 and an enjoy-by date of December 18.

