Tariffs are pushing remodeling costs up. Here are some ways to save money.

How tariffs are reshaping the cost of remodeling this summer

Tariffs are pushing up the cost of materials that are frequently used in home renovation projects, leading some homeowners to reconsider fixing up their residences.

Suppliers of materials, including lumber, steel and aluminum, have already hiked prices for builders. Sixty percent of homebuilders say suppliers have either already raised prices or intend to, according to data from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Wells Fargo's April 2025 Housing Market Index. They attribute the price hikes to the Trump administration's sweeping levies on the U.S.'s trade partners.

Extra costs for materials can add up quickly, leading to a typical price increase of around $10,000 per home renovation project, according to the NAHB.

Pre-ordering materials, before prices rise, is one way to save on roofing supplies such as shingles, according to Connecticut-based builder David Perotti, founder of Fine Home Contracting. He told CBS News that he saved a "few thousand dollars" on behalf of a client by ordering the roofing shingles early.

Most materials that are used to build homes in the U.S. are imported, Perotti explained. For example, one-quarter of the country's available lumber supply comes from Canada, and could be subject to a 15% levy.

Steel and aluminum are integral to building roofs, homes' plumbing systems, electrical equipment and HVAC systems.

Tariffs of 50% on steel and aluminum took effect earlier this month and can apply to everything from coil roofing nails to metal flashing used to prevent leaks.

Perotti's advice to homeowners looking for a refresh is to press pause on purchasing new appliances, and opt for a fresh paint job, which can go a long way toward making a home look new again.

"If you were to do one project, painting is usually really nice to freshen things up," he told CBS News.

Perotti is also urging his clients to budget up to an additional 30% for extra, tariff-related costs on materials, particularly those that can go into remodeling bathrooms.

Another tip is to work with materials suppliers to lock in prices when possible, even before materials become available. As far as repairs go, Perotti's advice is to prioritize fixing exterior damage, which can quickly lead to a home's degradation and cause more problems.