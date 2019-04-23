Target recalls almost half a million wooden toys for choking risk

Target is recalling 495,000 wooden toy vehicles because they have small wheels that can become detached, posing a choking hazard. The recall, announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, covers the "Bullseye's Playground" wooden toy vehicles, which were sold from October 2018 through November 2018 at Target stores and through its website.

The toys depict a caboose, Santa in a sleigh, an ice cream truck/food truck, a train, a police car, a fire truck, a taxi and a digger. They sold for about $1 for individual vehicles and about $8 for the eight-pack collection.

"There have been four reports of the wheels detaching including a report of a missing wheel when opened. No injuries have been reported," the safety commission said in the statement.

U.S. CPSC

Consumers should "immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return the toys to any Target Store for a full refund," it added.