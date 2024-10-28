Target offers Thanksgiving fare for 4 for $20

Butterball unveils 'cook from frozen' turkey Butterball unveils 'cook from frozen' turkey 00:45

Target is lowering the price of a Thanksgiving meal, saying shoppers can feed four for $20, or five bucks less than last year, the discount retailer said Monday.

Minneapolis-based Target said its holiday offerings include frozen turkey, potatoes, canned green beans, cream of mushroom soup, a boxed stuffing mix and jarred gravy.

"From lowering the price of our Thanksgiving dinner menu to just $20, to a range of hosting and gifting options and special Target Circle 360 offerings, we're serving up the kind of exceptional quality and value that sets Target apart," Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target, said in a news release.

The announcement has Target joining other retailers including Aldi, Walmart and fast-food chains in looking to appeal to price-sensitive Americans.

Sam's Club is offering to deliver pre-cooked meals for up to 10 for less than $100 for members of the warehouse club.

U.S. inflation in September marked its lowest point since February 2021.

A survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation last year found the average cost of the classic holiday feast for 10 to be $61.17, or less than $6.20 a person, down 4.5% from 2022, when the meal's cost hit a record high. The organization has not yet released its findings for this year's cost of the food-centric gathering.