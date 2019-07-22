Egg salad and sandwiches sold at Target recalled for listeria

Deviled egg sandwiches -- along with egg, tuna and Thai lobster salads -- sold by retailers nationwide are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination. Target and Fresh Market are among the retailers to sell the recalled foods.

The recalled items include Archer Farms-brand egg salad; Freskëtbrand egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad; as well as Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday. The recalled products were produced on June 18, 2019 at an Elevation Foods facility in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The problem was discovered after testing by Florida officials found three containers of egg salad contained Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, frail or elderly. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Short-term symptoms in healthy people can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

More than 1,000 cases of the product were shipped throughout the country, with no illness yet reported, according to the company.

Consumers who bought any of the recalled products listed below are urged to return the items to the place of purchase for a refund, and those with questions can call: 866-761-9566, the company said.

Recalled product FDA Recalled product FDA Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019 (printed on the side of each container) UPC 085239018682, distributed nationwide.

Freskët-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container.

Freskët-brand Tuna Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container.

Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container)

Recalled product FDA Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002, distributed nationwide.