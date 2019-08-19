Target launches private food label Good and Gather in grocery push

Target said Monday it is launching a private food label next month in an attempt to boost grocery sales.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota, mass retailer said 650 products under the brand "Good and Gather" will appear on store shelves starting Sept. 15. The selection will expand to 2,000 products by late next year.

The goods sold under the new brand range from pastas and meat to milk and eggs. Target said the products will not have artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup.

Target will be phasing out its house food brands called Archer Farms and Simply Balanced and trimming its Market Pantry line.

Target has been developing a slew of successful brands including children's clothing label Cat & Jack and men's clothing brand Goodfellow & Co.