4 dead, 11 injured after Florida police chase ends with suspect crashing into popular LGBTQ bar

Four people were killed and 11 were injured after a police chase in Tampa, Florida, early Saturday ended with the suspect crashing into a popular LGBTQ bar, police said.

Tampa police said that around 12:45 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol started to pursue Silas Sampson after law enforcement air patrol spotted the 22-year-old driving recklessly in the area.

Police said they attempted an "unsuccessful PIT maneuver," a technique used by law enforcement to force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees, as Sampson continued to drive at high speed before crashing into Bradley's, a popular LGBTQ bar.

A successful PIT will cause a vehicle to spin sideways and stop, ending the pursuit quickly, but the controversial maneuver can end in death or injury. The federal government released a 2023 report urging law enforcement to reduce police pursuits and consider other alternatives due to the high risk inherent in chases.

After their unsuccessful attempt, the Florida Highway Patrol ended the chase, the statement said. However, Sampson lost control of the vehicle and crashed into more than a dozen people who were standing outside.

Three victims died at the scene, while a fourth died at the hospital, police said. A fifth victim was hospitalized in critical condition, while eight victims are being treated at local hospitals. Two victims with minor injuries declined treatment.

Tampa Pride posted condolences on social media, saying, "Bradley's holds a special place in our LGBTQIA community and the heart of the Ybor Neighborhood."

Sampson has been taken into custody, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.