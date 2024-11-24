Sen. Duckworth says Trump defense secretary pick is "flat-out wrong" about women in combat roles

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth said Sunday that Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary is "flat-out wrong" in his view that women should not serve in the military in combat roles.

"Our military could not go to war without the women who wear this uniform," Duckworth said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." "And frankly, America's daughters are just as capable of defending liberty and freedom as her sons."

Trump tapped Hegseth, a former Fox News host and Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan as his pick to head the Defense Department earlier this month. The 44-year-old has drawn criticism for his stance on women in combat roles, along with his level of experience.

Duckworth, who in 2004 deployed to Iraq as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot and sustained severe injuries when her helicopter was hit by an RPG, outlined that women who serve in combat roles have met the same standards as men, passing rigorous testing. She said Hegseth's position "just shows his lack of understanding of where our military is," while arguing that he's "inordinately unqualified for the position."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Nov. 24, 2024. CBS News

"Our military could not go to war without the 220,000-plus women who serve in uniform," Duckworth said. She added that having women in the military "does make us more effective, does make us more lethal."

Hegseth has also drawn scrutiny amid recently unearthed details about an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in 2017. Hegseth denies the allegation and characterized the incident as a consensual encounter. The Monterey County district attorney's office declined to file charges as none were "supported by proof beyond a reasonable doubt." His lawyer has acknowledged that Hegseth paid a confidential financial settlement to the woman out of concern that the allegation would jeopardize his employment.

Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat who serves on the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, said it's "really troubling" that Trump would nominate someone who "has admitted that he's paid off a victim who has claimed rape allegations against him."

"This is not the kind of person you want to lead the Department of Defense," she added.

The comments come after Trump announced a slew of picks for top posts in his administration in recent days. Meanwhile, one pick — former Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general — has already withdrawn his name from consideration after he faced intense scrutiny amid a House Ethics Committee investigation and a tenuous path to Senate confirmation.

While Duckworth acknowledged that she's glad her Senate Republicans "held the line" on Gaetz and also elected Sen. John Thune as leader over a candidate favored by many in Trump's orbit, she said she's "deeply concerned" her Republican colleagues will green light Trump's nominees.

"From what I'm hearing from my Republican colleagues on everything from defense secretary to other posts, it sounds like they are ready to roll over for Mr. Trump," Duckworth said.

But Duckworth didn't rule out supporting some of the nominees herself during the Senate confirmation process, pledged to evaluate each candidate based on their ability to do the job, and their willingness to put the needs of the American people before "a retribution campaign for Mr. Trump."

Meanwhile, a CBS News poll released on Sunday found that 33% of Americans say Hegseth is a "good choice" for defense secretary, including 64% of Trump voters. But 39% of Americans said they hadn't heard enough yet about the pick. More broadly, Americans generally say they want Trump to appoint people who'll speak their minds and who have experience in the field or agency they'll run.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican who also appeared on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, said he believes that Hegseth can run the massive Defense Department, despite his lack of experience managing a large organization. Though he did not address Hegseth's comments about women in combat roles, Paul said he believes the "vast majority of people" support leaders who are picked based on merit, citing Hegseth's criticism of the Pentagon for what he says has been a move away from merit-based hiring and toward hiring based on "racial characteristics."