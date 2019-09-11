Multiple people injured in stabbing at Tallahassee workplace

A suspect was in custody after multiple stabbings in an industrial area of Florida's capital city, authorities said Wednesday. The Tallahassee Police Department said in an online news release that they were called to an industrial area in the city for a stabbing Wednesday morning.

The scene outside a Tallahassee workplace where multiple people were reported stabbed Sept. 11, 2019 WCTV

The stabbing took place at Dyke Industries, according to the police. When they arrived, they found multiple people with stab wounds. The stabbing victims required immediate medical attention, according to police.

CBS affiliate WCTV reports there are five people being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. A hospital spokesperson told the station one victim is in serious condition, two are in fair condition and two are in good condition.

Tallahassee Police spokesman Damon Miller told the Tallahassee Democrat multiple agencies were processing a "very big scene" with more than one property. Investigators are not searching for any outstanding suspects, he said.

The Democrat reports there was a frantic scene outside as family members gathered trying to obtain information about their loved ones. Marquitta Campbell told the paper her husband Bobby Riggins Jr. arrived for a job interview at Dyke Industries about 8:30 a.m. and that she was on the phone with him when she heard a commotion.

"The next thing I know, he said, 'Baby, I've been stabbed five times,'" Campbell told the paper. "'I've been stabbed.'"

She said her husband later called her from the hospital to tell her he had internal bleeding and was going into surgery.

There was no word on a motive or whether or not the suspect is an employee. Dyke Industries distributes residential and commercial building supplies, such as doors and windows, according to the company's website. A company representative didn't immediately return a request for comment.

"We're just trying to figure out why this happened and what caused this person to do this," Miller told the paper.