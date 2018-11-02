Shooting at Florida yoga studio leaves 2 dead, including gunman, 4 injured - live updates

A gunman opened fire inside a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday, killing 1 and wounding four others before killing himself, authorities said. Police Chief Michael DeLeo said the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the gunman acted alone, and DeLeo said there is no threat to the community. "There is no immediate threat outside what has already occurred this evening," DeLeo said.

Elle Welling, a resident who lives nearby, said she watched several people being loaded into an ambulance. "You don't think about this in Tallahassee and now you have to," Welling told The Associated Press.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, said he's stepping away from the campaign trail and returning to the city.

"I'm deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable," he tweeted. "I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight."

