At least 12 injured, including 6 children, in a shooting in Tallahassee

At least 12 people were injured, including six children, in a shooting Saturday near a football stadium in Tallahassee on homecoming weekend for Florida A&M University, authorities said.

Tallahassee police said in a statement at least three of the shooting victims have sustained serious injuries, while nine others are reported to be in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a fight broke out prior to the shooting, according to police. It followed a football game in a crowded area.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell told reporters that no arrests had been made.

"Tonight, our thoughts are with the victims and their families as they face the devastating impact of this violence," said Revell. "It is especially heartbreaking to know that children are among those injured."

The university said on social media that the shooting happened near its campus and that it remained safe.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.