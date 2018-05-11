Explosion sparks huge fire as warrants are served at Oklahoma business

TALIHINA, Okla. – An explosion sparked a large fire that began when search warrants were being served in downtown Talihina in southeast Oklahoma has burned several buildings, CBS affiliate KFSM reported. Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward said OBN agents were on the scene Friday morning as backup to a district attorney's task force that was serving the warrants, but were not involved.

Woodward said the warrants were being served by the task force when the fire began, but had no other details.

Authorities made entry into one building around 7 a.m., and gunshots could be heard, KFSM reported. Eyewitnesses saw a medical helicopter land and take off from the scene.

LeFlore County Emergency Management officials told Fort Smith, Arkansas, television station KHBS that three building caught fire.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Talihina is on the eastern end of the scenic Talimena Drive connecting with Mena, Arkansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.