Syrian leader al-Sharaa to meet Trump at White House this month, U.S. envoy says

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10 and meet with President Trump at the White House, Tom Barrack, the U.S. envoy to Syria and U.S. ambassador to Turkey, confirmed to CBS News on Saturday.

This would mark the first-ever visit by a Syrian president to the White House.

CBS News has reached out to the White House for more details.

Al-Sharaa, who once led an affiliate of al Qaeda and was designated as a terrorist by the U.S. in 2013, led a surprise attack on Aleppo in November 2024. This led to the end of 54 years of the Assad family's tyrannical rule in 11 days. Leaders of the militias appointed him as president of Syria in January.

