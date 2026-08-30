At least 1 killed and 5 injured in shooting at a rave in Switzerland

A shooting at a rave in the northern Swiss canton of Aargau killed one person and left five injured early Sunday, local police and media reported. Police said they are still looking for a suspect.

"The search for the unknown perpetrator is ongoing," police wrote on X. "Possible motives and the exact circumstances of the crime remain unclear."

Cantonal police wrote on X that one person was killed and five injured - some seriously - by a shooting at the event in the canton's capital Aarau, 29 miles west of Zurich.

Police spokesperson Pascal Wenzel told Swiss public broadcaster SRF that police were alerted around 2:30 a.m. about the shooting.

At the time of the incident, the "Aarau Rave VOL. 7" was taking place at the horse racing track in Aarau's Schachen district, Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported. The fire department cordoned off a large area around the site.

A major police operation was underway and locals were asked to stay away from the area.

Police called on possible witnesses who have video or photos of the incident to share them with police.

Swiss daily Blick reported that visitors of the rave initially mistook the shots for fireworks until somebody shouted "everyone down."

The newspaper wrote that the shooting took place right after the rave ended.