Co-owner of Swiss ski resort bar hit by deadly New Year party fire held in custody

Sion, Switzerland — Jacques Moretti, co-owner of the Swiss bar that went up in a deadly blaze during a New Year celebration, was held in custody after being interviewed by prosecutors on Friday, a prosecutor said. The Swiss Valais region's chief prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud said in a statement that Moretti's detention was necessary to avoid a "risk of flight."

His wife Jessica, the other co-owner of the bar, was allowed to remain free under judicial supervision, Pilloud's office said.

The Morettis, who co-own Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski-resort of Crans-Montana, were interviewed by prosecutors in Switzerland's southwestern Wallis canton as the country held a national day of mourning for the 40 people killed in last week's disaster. The average age of those killed was 19.

The couple face charges of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.

Co-owners of Le Constellation bar in in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Jacques Moretti and his wife Jessica Moretti, arrive for a hearing at the office of the public prosecutor of the Canton of Valais, in Sion, Switzerland, Jan. 9, 2026. Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

They were questioned by the public prosecutor's office in the town of Sion, not far from Crans-Montana.

A day of national mourning in Switzerland

Carrying a bucket filled with white roses, Azeddine Mekrabech made his way to Crans-Montana on Friday as Switzerland remembered the dozens who died in the New Year fire tragedy.

An igloo-like tarpaulin now covers the mound of flowers, teddy bears and lit candles outside Le Constellation bar in the ski resort, to protect the makeshift memorial from the falling snow.

Entering the enclosed space, Mekrabech delicately placed the roses.

"I brought 40. One for each of the victims," he told AFP.

Mouners sign a book of condolence after a memorial ceremony in tribute to victims of the Crans-Montana bar fire, Jan. 9, 2026, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Harold Cunningham/Getty

Eight days on from the tragedy at Le Constellation in Crans-Montana, which left 40 dead and 116 injured, Switzerland marked a national day of mourning for the mostly teenage victims.

Mekrabech, 30, had come from Lyon, in neighboring France. He was one of many who traveled from afar to mark the occasion in the snow-blanketed ski resort where the tragedy occurred.

"I'm someone who likes to party quite a bit. It made me think of myself. I thought, I could have been at a party without paying attention and been trapped like that," he said. "I saw myself ... I felt I had to make the gesture."

He and others said they would watch the national memorial ceremony, being live-streamed on giant screens in Crans-Montana from Martigny, down the Rhone valley. Several heads of state from the European nations that had citizens killed in the blaze attended the service.

(From left) European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever, former Grand Duke of Luxembourg's Henri, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's President Sergio Mattarella observe a minute of silence during a tribute ceremony for the victims of the deadly fire that ripped through the bar Le Constellation in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve, in Martigny, Switzerland, Jan. 9, 2026. MICHAEL BUHOLZER/POOL/AFP/Getty

At the Crans-Montana congress center, which was used in the days after the tragedy to accommodate family members desperately seeking information about their missing loved ones, around 1,400 people gathered to view the ceremony, many sobbing quietly.

When first responders filed in, making their way to around 100 reserved seats, they were met with a standing ovation.

Nicolas Dobler, a 38-year-old volunteer fireman in the northwest Swiss canton of Jura, said he had come with three colleagues to light candles at the memorial.

"We came specifically today for the national day of mourning and also to really support our fellow firefighters who have truly experienced something horrible," he told AFP. "It's a situation you would never want to encounter. You can't prepare for this kind of thing, it's impossible. Even with all the training in the world."

Olena, a 61-year-old Ukrainian refugee who lives in Sion, said she had also come up the mountainside to take part in the day of mourning.

"I come from Ukraine, where people are also dying. This was terrifying. I wanted to come and honor the victims," she said.

Mouners gather outside the Le Constellation bar after a memorial ceremony in tribute to victims of the fire that gutted the business during New Year's Eve celebrations, eight days later on Jan. 9, 2026, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Harold Cunningham/Getty

Outside Le Constellation, Federico Gelle, a 17-year-old from Italy's Tuscany region, lit a candle for so many teens his own age who had perished.

He knelt down and seemed to pray among the flowers, before straightening his glasses and re-emerging, his eyes filled with tears.

"This is a terrible thing, but it was avoidable," he told AFP. "I haven't lost anyone here ... but it is just very sad."

Gelle said that if he had chosen to spend New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana, as he had in the past, he might very well have been among the victims.

"It's a thought that sent shivers down my spine ... I think I am very lucky."

Matthias Gerhardt, 61, made the trip from Geneva, visiting Crans-Montana for the first time.

"What happened is so serious, it's unbelievable. That's why I came all this way," he told AFP. "We are in a state of national mourning. It is important that we can express our anger, speak with people. It is important to participate."