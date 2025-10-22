School in Sweden locked down after suspected hand grenades discovered, reports say

A school in Sweden was in lockdown on Wednesday after two suspected hand grenades were found nearby.

"All students, parents and teachers have been informed and no one is allowed to leave the school," Susanne Karlsson, the school's administrator, told Swedish state broadcaster SVT. "Staff are walking around the school talking to students who have any questions. We're following our routine."

About 800 students attend the school, which SVT said was in the Hässleholmen area of the city of Borås, about 40 miles east of Gothenburg.

A map shows, in red, the town of Boras, Sweden, east of Gothenburg, where a school was reportedly locked down after grenades were discovered nearby on Oct. 22, 2025. Google Maps

Police were called to the scene at around 7:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, when the first suspected grenade was found. Soon after, a second suspected grenade was discovered, local media reported.

The area was cordoned off and a national bomb disposal team was called, police spokesperson Fredrik Svedemyr told SVT.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.