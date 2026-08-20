FBI seizes Swalwell's devices, executes search warrants in sexual misconduct probe

Washington — FBI agents executed search warrants targeting former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell over the weekend and seized his electronic devices, two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News, as part of a criminal probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by the former lawmaker.

One of the warrants was executed Saturday night after Swalwell landed at San Francisco International Airport, the sources said. The second targeted his residence in Washington, D.C., and was executed on Sunday. The Daily Mail first reported the searches.

News of the warrants comes months after Swalwell ended his gubernatorial bid and resigned from Congress in April over allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct from several women.

Swalwell, who represented Bay-Area districts from 2013 until his resignation, faced accusations from multiple women, including rape and unsolicited explicit messages and nude photos, prompting the bipartisan House Ethics Committee to launch an investigation. But the probe ended with Swalwell's resignation from Congress, since the committee only has jurisdiction over current members and staff.

Swalwell acknowledged making "mistakes in judgment," but said an assault allegation was "false" and vowed to fight it.

On Monday, the White House also released declassified documents on the FBI's investigation into Swalwell regarding his alleged relationship with a suspected spy more than a decade ago. The 97-page documents stem from the FBI's investigation into Swalwell and his 2015 relationship with Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative. Many of the details provided by the administration were already publicly known, and Swalwell was never charged in the matter.

Sources told CBS News that FBI Director Kash Patel had been pressing to release the files from the investigation into Swalwell, a detail that was first reported by The Washington Post.