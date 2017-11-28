CBS/AP November 28, 2017, 4:36 PM

Suspected Libyan militant acquitted of murder in Benghazi attack

This courtroom sketch shows Ahmed Abu Khattala, third from right, listening to an interpreter through earphones during the opening statement by his defense attorney Jeffery Robinson in federal court in Washington Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

Dana Verkouteren / AP

A federal jury on Tuesday acquitted a suspected Libyan militant leader of murder charges stemming from the 2012 Benghazi attacks that killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans. 

Jurors, however, convicted Ahmed Abu Khattala of terrorism-related charges. 

Prosecutors accused Abu Khattala of leading a rampage aimed at killing personnel and plundering maps and other property from the U.S. mission in Benghazi. Defense attorneys said their evidence against him was shoddy. 

U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens was killed in the attack, along with a State Department information management officer. Two more Americans died in a mortar attack at a nearby CIA complex.

The Sept. 12, 2012, attack became political fodder in the 2012 and 2016 presidential campaigns.

