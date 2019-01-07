Susan Zirinsky named president of CBS News, replacing David Rhodes

CBS News veteran Susan Zirinsky has been named president of the division, replacing David Rhodes in that role, the company announced Sunday night.

Zirinsky joined CBS News in 1972 and has held several positions through her decades-long tenure, most recently as senior executive producer of "48 Hours." She has worked as a producer at the White House and on "CBS Evening News," and led several special reports.

Susan Zirinsky CBS News

Zirinsky will report to Joe Ianniello, acting CEO of CBS Corporation.

In a statement announcing the move, Ianniello said: "During this period when the world is consuming more news and information than ever before, the importance of our news division couldn't be greater. It requires a leader with experience, passion and commitment to excellence, particularly here at CBS News where we have expanded aggressively digitally and globally. I can think of no one more equipped than 'Z' for the job, and we are delighted she has welcomed these new responsibilities."

Rhodes is leaving March 1 after eight years as president of the news division, after which he said he will stay on as a senior adviser. "I couldn't be prouder of our work together during these extraordinary times," wrote Rhodes in a staff email Sunday. "For me personally, the greatest privilege of managing CBS News has been the opportunity to work with the best — every day."

The transition comes at a critical time for CBS Corp. and CBS News.

The company is still coping with the fallout from scandals tied to workplace culture and sexual harassment. Several high-profile departures have resulted, including: CEO Leslie Moonves; "60 Minutes" executive producer Jeff Fager; and Charlie Rose, the former co-host of the "CBS This Morning."