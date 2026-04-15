Newly released surveillance video shows Oklahoma high school principal tackling gunman

Newly released surveillance video shows an Oklahoma high school principal tackling a gunman in the school's lobby.

Seconds after the suspect opened fire at Pauls Valley High School last week, principal Kirk Moore is seen racing into the hallway. Moore pushes the gunman onto a bench and holds him down before another staffer helps kick the weapon away.

"We're about a population of 6,200 people. Good kids, good community. Certainly don't expect these type of situations to happen in your town," said Pauls Valley Police Chief Don May.

Newly released surveillance video shows Kirk Moore, the principal at Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma, tackling a gunman in the school's lobby. Pauls Valley Public Schools

Moore, an educator for 35 years, was shot in the leg and airlifted to a nearby hospital. No one else was injured in the shooting.

"He got up like the rest of us to go to work and who dreamed this was going to happen? So I just want to say thank you," said Lindel Fields, the Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction.

In a statement, Moore credited his "instincts and training, as well as God's hand" for helping him subdue the threat. He said he looks forward to returning to work as soon as possible so that he can continue his "life's work educating the next generation of Oklahoma leaders."

Court documents identify the suspect as Victor Lee Hawkins. Law enforcement said the 20-year-old suspect is a former student of Pauls Valley High School.

Hawkins is facing multiple charges, including shooting with intent to kill. He's pleaded not guilty and remains in custody on $1 million bond.