Initial disappointment at condo collapse site after building's demolition

Surfside, Florida — A ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed South Florida condominium building faced new threats from the weather Tuesday even though a tropical storm approaching the state wasn't expected to have significant impact. And there was initial discouraging word from rescuers in the wake of Sunday's demolition of the part of the building that didn't come down in the initial collapse.

On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in Surfside, and a garage area in the rubble filled with water, officials said.

The latest forecasts showed Tropical Storm Elsa moving westward, mostly sparing South Florida.

Still, the area near the collapsed building experienced thunderstorms, and another day of unsettled weather was expected.

The delays frustrated rescue crews, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

"Truly they live to save lives, and they've pushed ahead no matter what is thrown in their way," she said at an evening news conference.

Search-and-rescue personnel work on the debris of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, on July 5, 2021, in still image obtained from video. MIAMI-DADE FIRE DEPARTMENT

Crews got a big boost when the unstable remaining portion of the Champlain Towers South building came down Sunday. The demolition - prompted by fears that the structure could fall – enabled rescuers into previously inaccessible places, including bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the disaster, officials said.

Four more victims were discovered, raising the death toll to 28. Another 117 people remained unaccounted for.

"The site is busier and more active now than I've seen it since we began, now that the damaged building is down," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said, adding that heavy equipment was now able to move freely around the site.

Rescuers hoped to get a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble as they search for anyone still trapped under the fallen wing of the building, but they found very few voids, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members late Monday.

No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the collapse, but rescuers were still holding out hope of reuniting loved ones.

"We continue to remain focused on our primary mission, and that is to leave no stone unturned and to find as many people as we can and to help bring either some answers to family and loved ones or to bring some closure to them," City of Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll said.