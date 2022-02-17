Sure and Brut deodorant sprays recalled nationwide after benzene detected

Sure and Brut aerosol deodorant sprays sold nationwide are being recalled due to the presence of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall includes all lot numbers with expiration dates on or before August 2023, TCP Hot Acquisition dba HRB Brands, which markets the products, stated Wednesday in a news release.

Recalled product. TCP Hot Acquisition LLC

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," TCP said.

The consumer products company sold its personal care business to HRB Brands in 2021 for $44.7 million in cash.

Classified as a human carcinogen, benzene can be inhaled or absorbed through skin, resulting in cancers including leukemia, as well as life-threatening blood disorders, the recall stated.

Recalled product. TCP Hot Acquisition LLC

Widely used in manufacturing, benzene is present throughout the environment and can cause cancer with repeated exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Consumers were urged to stop using the recalled products. Those with questions can call (866) 615-0976 or request a refund at www.brutsurerecall2022.com.

The five products impacted by the recall are:

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol (4 oz) (UPC 00827755070085)

Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol (6 oz) (UPC 000827755070108)

Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol (10.0 oz) (UPC 00827755070047)

Sure Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol (6.0 oz) (UPC 00883484002025)

Sure Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol (6.0 oz) (UPC 00883484002278)

A sixth product was distributed in Canada:

Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol (154g) (UPC 00827755070177)

Recalled products. TCP Hot Acquisition LLC

Last year, more than half a dozen products were recalled due to benzene, including six brands of Procter & Gamble dry shampoo and conditioner spray products.

Other prior recalls include five sunscreen products by Coppertone, found to contain benzene in late September, while Johnson & Johnson in July recalled five of its sunscreens found to contain benzene. Another expanded recall involved hand sanitizer sprays found to contain benzene.