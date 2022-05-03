Leaked draft opinion suggests Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade

Washington — The Supreme Court appears ready to overturn its landmark decisions establishing the right to an abortion, according to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico, a decision that — if finalized — would dismantle 50 years of precedent and pave the way for states to severely curtail abortion rights in the United States.

The leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court is breathtaking and unprecedented in modern times, and has already sent shockwaves through Washington and the nation.

Late Monday, protesters gathered outside the court after Politico published the report suggesting the conservative majority is preparing to fully overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision establishing the right to an abortion.

Democrats and Republicans alike issued statements reacting to the reported draft and the implications it would have if such a ruling was ultimately handed down. Planned Parenthood tweeted, "Let's be clear: This is a draft opinion. It's outrageous, it's unprecedented, but it is not final. Abortion is your right — and it is STILL LEGAL."

The draft published by Politico indicates it was written by Justice Samuel Alito and circulated on February 10. It did not say which other justices joined in the opinion, but Politico noted that a person familiar with the court's deliberations said four other conservative justices, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, voted with Alito during closed-door discussions after oral arguments and have not changed their positions. It's unclear whether Chief Justice John Roberts will join the conservative majority, according to Politico.

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2002 in Washington. Anna Johnson / AP

The justices could change their votes in the days or weeks leading up to the decision's release. The Supreme Court's opinion in the case, known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — involving a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks — is expected to be handed down before the justices conclude their term by the end of June or early July.

Politico said it received a copy of the draft opinion "from a person familiar with the court's proceedings in the Mississippi case along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document."

In a statement Monday night, Patricia McCabe, the Supreme Court's public information officer, said the court has no comment on the report.

A full-scale investigation is expected into the leak of the draft opinion that involves the FBI to determine who was the source.

The justices heard oral arguments in the blockbuster dispute involving the Mississippi law in December, and at the end of the session, a majority of the court appeared poised to allow the state's measure to stand. It was less clear, though, whether five justices would vote to overturn Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 case that reaffirmed Roe's core holding and said states cannot outlaw abortion before fetal viability, generally considered to be between 22 and 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

But according to the draft opinion leaked to and published by Politico, Alito wrote that Roe was "egregiously wrong from the start" and its reasoning "exceptionally weak."

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives," Alito wrote, according to Politico.

Alito, appointed to the Supreme Court by President George W. Bush, concluded: "Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Case arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives."

The document denotes the decision is a "1st Draft," and Alito's opinion runs 67 pages and is accompanied by a 31-page appendix containing various state statutes criminalizing abortion.

If the Supreme Court overrules Roe and Casey, as the reported draft opinion suggests, it would mark a long-awaited victory for anti-abortion advocates who for decades have called on the high court to reconsider its abortion precedents.

The appointment of three conservative justices by former President Donald Trump — Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett — widened the court's conservative majority to 6-3, and Mississippi officials then called for the Supreme Court to use their legal battle as the vehicle to overturn Roe and Casey.

The Guttmacher Institute, an organization that supports abortion rights, estimated that 26 states are either certain or likely to ban abortion if the Supreme Court overturns or dismantles Roe. Some already have laws in place that would do so if Roe was struck down, and governors in Oklahoma and Florida each signed new abortion restrictions into law last month.

A CBS News poll from November indicated that a majority of Americans supported leaving Roe in place. According to the November poll, if Roe is overturned and the matter is left up to the states, a majority would want abortion in their own state to be legal in all or most cases: more than six in 10 say so. Only 14% would want their state to make it illegal in all cases.