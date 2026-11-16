Supreme Court turns away challenge to Maryland restrictions on guns in sensitive places

Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday turned away a challenge to Maryland laws that prohibit firearms in sensitive places like schools, parks and government buildings.

In rejecting the appeal from a group of Maryland residents and gun rights groups, the high court leaves in place a lower court decision that upheld the rules.

The Supreme Court last year struck down a Hawaii law that required concealed-carry permit holders to receive permission before bringing their firearms onto private property open to the public.

At issue in the case were a set of Maryland laws that limit the places where guns can be carried in public. The state prohibits firearms from being brought on school property, at public demonstrations and on public transit, as well as in parks, museums and casinos.

Another set of limits was enacted in 2023, in the wake of the Supreme Court's landmark 2022 decision that recognized for the first time that the Second Amendment protects the right to carry a gun outside the home. Under the new restrictions, people are prohibited from carrying firearms at daycare and medical facilities, government buildings or other places where the public gathers for "entertainment, educational enrichment or other collective social pursuits."

On the same day Maryland's latest restrictions were signed into law, two sets of plaintiffs filed lawsuits arguing they violated the Second Amendment. The suits targeted 10 categories of places.

The two cases were consolidated, and a federal district court declined to block the limits on museums, health care facilities, public transit, state parks, entertainment venues, school grounds and government buildings. But the district court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs as to public demonstrations and places that sell alcohol for on-site consumption.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit went on to rule that all of the challenged restrictions are consistent with the Second Amendment. The appeals court applied the Supreme Court's new test for evaluating the constitutionality of gun regulations, which it laid out in its 2022 decision. Under that framework, the government must show that a firearms restriction is consistent with the nation's historical tradition.

In addition to pointing to historical analogues of some of Maryland's regulations, the 4th Circuit said the Supreme Court has twice, in decisions from 2008 and 2010, asserted that laws forbidding guns in government buildings and on school grounds are allowed.

The Maryland residents and gun rights groups appealed to the Supreme Court and argued that its intervention is needed to help lower courts better define the historical limits on the right to have guns in public as more and more states are enacting location-specific limits.

"The constitutionality of these so-called 'sensitive place' bans is among the most critical questions facing the judiciary in the wake of" the Supreme Court's 2022 decision, they wrote in their petition. "If, as Maryland maintains and the Fourth Circuit below held, the right to carry a firearm 'in public' does not include public locations that are owned by the government, or where First Amendment protected activity is being carried out, or where people go to eat and to drink or gather for amusement and recreation, then it is hard to know what the right to carry a firearm 'in public' actually protects."

But Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown argued that the state's sensitive-place laws are consistent with the nation's historical tradition of firearms regulation, and therefore constitutional. He noted that there is a "rich American tradition" of barring guns in certain locations, including those that are "confined and crowded."

"This Court endorsed such 'longstanding' bans in schools, legislative assemblies, polling places, and courthouses, while recognizing that this list was non-exhaustive," Brown wrote in a filing.

In the years since the Supreme Court laid out its new test for determining the legality of gun regulations, it has been confronted with a number of challenges to longstanding firearms laws. In 2024, the Supreme Court upheld a federal law that prohibits people subject to domestic violence restraining orders from having guns.

In an opinion authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the eight-justice majority said the "appropriate analysis" under its new historical tradition standard "involves considering whether the challenged regulation is consistent with the principles that underpin our regulatory tradition."

Then, in its last term, a unanimous Supreme Court said the Second Amendment does not allow the government to prosecute a person who is an occasional marijuana user.