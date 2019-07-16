Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens: The "60 Minutes" Interview

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has died, the Supreme Court said Tuesday. He was 99. In 2010, the year he retired from the Court, he spoke with "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley.

Justice Stevens took Pelley on a tour of the highest Court, including the justices' robing room, where network television had never before been. While he was preparing to hang up his robe for the last time, he told Pelley he was worried about the direction of the Court, particularly in light of the Citizens United case. In January 2010, the Court overturned one hundred years of law that limited corporate money in politics.

In his dissenting opinion, Justice Stevens offered a warning to the Court. The Court's decision, he wrote, "will, I fear, do damage to this institution."

