Trump Accounts to get their own Super Bowl ad. Here's a preview.

Trump Accounts will get their own Super Bowl LX ad as the White House looks to promote the new investment plans, which are intended to help families save money for their children.

The 30-second spot, paid for by nonprofit advocacy group Invest America, is set to air during the Super Bowl's pregame broadcast on Sunday.

As many as 100 million viewers could tune into the live game, making it prime airtime for advertisers. Thirty seconds of airtime during the event can cost as much as $10 million, according to Bloomberg News.

"This Sunday, on the world's biggest stage, we'll remind the nation that the American dream begins with our kid," Invest America said when it posted the ad preview on X Thursday.

Trump administration officials have touted the tax-deferred investment vehicles as a way for young Americans to save money to eventually buy a home, fund their education, start a business and other purposes. The accounts could also be used to help save for retirement, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently said.

The federal government is seeding Trump Accounts, which were created under the Republicans' "big, beautiful bill" tax and spending act, with a one-time $1,000 donation. A number of major U.S. corporations have also pledged to contribute to the plans on behalf of their employees.

The accounts are available to children who have U.S. citizenship and who are born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028.

The ad highlights the benefits of starting to invest early, along with some of the financial milestones supporters of the accounts said they can help young people achieve. "I can save for a house," said one child in the ad, while another added, "Sign me up."