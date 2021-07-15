CVS stops selling two of its own sunscreen products after Johnson & Johnson recall

CVS Health is pulling the plug on sales of two store-branded aloe vera products after some sunscreens were found to contain elevated levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.

CVS is halting sales of CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera and CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera Spray out of an "abundance of caution," a spokesperson said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. The company is working with its supplier to take "appropriate additional steps," he added.

CVS operates roughly 10,000 retail outlets in the U.S., according to its website.

The pharmacy chain's move follows a recall on Wednesday by Johnson & Johnson of five sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a known carcinogen. Traces of the chemical were found in dozens of popular sunscreens and after-sun products, according to tests performed by online pharmacy and lab Valisure, CBS News reported last month.

The affected Johnson & Johnson products, packaged in aerosol cans, are Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, and four Neutrogena sunscreen versions: Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen.

The recall includes all can sizes and all levels of sun protection factor, or SPF. The products were distributed nationwide through retailers.

The New Haven, Connecticut-based Valisure petitioned the Food and Drug Administration calling for a recall of the products.

J&J urged consumers to stop using the impacted aerosol products and to throw them out. The company said it us investigating how the chemical got into its products.