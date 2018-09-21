Sunday: Haley, Gowdy, Eshoo, Salvanto, O’Keefe

The president's supporters angrily denounced Rod Rosenstein on Friday, demanding that the embattled deputy attorney general resign or be fired. Fueling the latest barrage is a bombshell New York Times report, alleging that Rosenstein had considered secretly recording the president and invoking the 25th Amendment to replace him.

Rosenstein swiftly rebutted the story, accusing the anonymous sources behind the article of "advancing their own agenda." Some of his allies fingered ousted FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, suggesting that he distorted comments Rosenstein had made in jest.

As of this blog post's writing, President Trump has avoided weighing in, conspicuously quiet after a week of unrestrained attacks on his Justice Department and Christine Blasey Ford, who came forward last week to accuse the president's Supreme Court pick of sexual assault.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied Ford's story, and is expected to do the same next week on Capitol Hill, if given the chance to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford's attorneys say she too is willing to tell her story of the decades-old assault before the committee, but only on "terms that are fair and which ensure her safety."

And on Thursday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in wrapped up his three-day summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on a mission: Moon will deliver a private message from Kim to President Trump next week in New York, where the two will rendezvous on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

International observers warn Kim has done little to cement his commitment to the denuclearization many hoped for, out of Singapore. Kim's message could offer Washington a needed path forward for both the United States and North Korea.

For analysis on all the week's news, join us for this Sunday's broadcast of "Face the Nation" with Margaret Brennan, guest moderated this weekend by John Dickerson.

We'll question Nikki Haley, ambassador to the United Nations.

We'll hear from Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., the chair of the House Oversight Committee.

Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., will also join us.

CBS News Elections & Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto and CBS News Political Correspondent Ed O'Keefe will break down the numbers out of our latest Battleground Tracker polling.

O'Keefe also sat down this week with a focus group in battleground Nevada.

And we'll seek some perspective with our panel, this week with:

Dan Balz, The Washington Post



Reihan Salam, National Review and author of "Melting Pot or Civil War?"



Seung Min Kim, The Washington Post



Amy Walter, Cook Political Report and "The Takeaway"



