Sunday: Latest on the Mueller Report Delivery with Schiff, Jeffries

After two years, scores of subpoenas, and dozens of criminal charges, special counsel Robert Mueller has delivered his final report to Attorney General William Barr.

Mueller's probe leaves in its wake years of prison sentences, from the president's former campaign manager down to his longtime personal attorney and fixer. And the probe has spawned a slew of investigations into President Trump and his associates that will likely live on long after Mueller closes shop.

But for now, Washington is bracing for a fight over Mueller's report. From Capitol Hill to the 2020 campaign trail, Democrats and Republicans are clamoring for Mueller's report to be made public in its entirety.

The president's, lawyer Rudy Giuliani, however remained patient saying the timing of the report release is "up to DOJ," and he is, "confident it will be handled properly."

In a full statement Giuliani added that, "we're pleased that the Office of Special Counsel has delivered its report to the Attorney General pursuant to the regulations. Attorney General Barr will determine the appropriate next steps."

In a letter to the top lawmakers of the congressional judiciary committees, Barr said the Special Counsel had turned over a "confidential report explaining the prosecution or declination decisions" about what he had reached.

As for when congressional leaders will learn the contents of report Barr said he "may be in a position to advise you of the Special Counsel's principal conclusions as soon as this weekend."

"I intend to consult with Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and Special Counsel Mueller to determine what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the public consistent with the law, including the Special Counsel regulations," Barr wrote. "I remain committed to as much transparency as possible."

We'll talk with Rep. Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, about the next steps for congress. Plus CBS News' Justice Correspondent Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) will break down what this latest development means for the president. We'll also hear from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries), D-N.Y., a key member of House leadership and Retired Marine Gen. John Allen, once the top commander of American and NATO forces in Afghanistan and now the new president of the Brookings Institution.

For the latest news and analysis from Washington, on the Mueller report and beyond, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation) this Sunday.