Sunday: Cummings, Lee

Congress and the public finally got a look at special counsel Robert Mueller's long-awaited report on Russian interference in the 2016 election on Thursday-- 448 pages, with redactions.

Ahead of its release, Attorney General Barr held a press conference and reiterated his conclusion that the Mueller probe found no evidence of collusion between the Trump Campaign and Russia.

However, the special counsel's report did establish "multiple links between Trump campaign officials and individuals tied to the Russian government."

While Mueller did not come to a conclusion as to whether President Trump obstructed justice, his team identified ten "discrete acts" which could be considered obstruction of justice.

The report says, "If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment. Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

Democrats are arguing that the special counsel left the obstruction of justice aspect of the case for Congress to consider. They criticized Barr's summary for omitting major findings which changed the context of Mueller's conclusions, and accused him of protecting the president.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler called Barr "disingenuous and misleading" and issued a subpoena for the full, unredacted report and its underlying documents to the Justice Department Friday morning.

"Even in its incomplete form, however, the Mueller report outlines disturbing evidence that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice and other misconduct," he said.

Nadler formally requested Mueller to testify before the House Judiciary Committee by May 23.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings considered talk of impeachment premature before the report was released, but on Friday he told CNN he "may very well" move forward with that process.

"I want to make sure that I've got all my facts in a row," he said. "That's why I want to hear was Barr has to say when he comes before the judiciary. I want to hear what Mueller has to say."

