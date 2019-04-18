Barr holds press conference to discuss Mueller report release

Attorney General William Barr is speaking to reporters in a news conference at 9:30 a.m. about special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation, which probed any ties between the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether President Trump committed obstruction of justice. Barr will be talking about the process by which Justice Department officials redacted the report.

Barr is expected to address whether executive privilege was invoked in redacting the report, a Justice Department spokesperson said. The attorney general will also clarify any interactions between the Justice Department and the White House about this report over the past few weeks. House Democrats expressed concern about this after the New York Times reported that the Justice Department recently talked with White House lawyers about the conclusions reached in the special counsel's report.