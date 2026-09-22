Even the smallest joys can help prevent suicide, researchers say

New research is shedding light on suicide prevention strategies, highlighting that even the smallest joys can help during crisis.

Professor Philip Resnik, of the University of Maryland's Institute of Advanced Computer Studies, said their research started with a public Reddit post. A user had asked "formerly suicidal" people to share what kept them alive and helped them through dark times, and thousands of people responded.

"I realized that not only was this a really remarkable set of people's stories, but it was potentially an important source of data that we might be able to analyze and help people," said Resnik.

He and a team of collaborators conducted computer-assisted analysis of more than 16,000 responses and identified what they describe as four key themes that made a difference for people. The first one they list is concern for others, including a sense of not wanting to hurt loved ones or protecting beloved pets.

Another theme: the appreciation of sensory pleasures or distractions, including TV shows, video games and music.

"I think one of the most interesting things that came out of this was small things can actually have a big effect," said Resnik, whose findings are being published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Positive foresight, or a forward-looking perspective, was another category they identified. It includes things like recognizing the possibility that things might get better in the morning or finding hope in a religious, spiritual or philosophical belief.

The fourth category the study identified was negative emotions including fear or anger.

"This is actually something powerful, and in our minds as clinicians we might miss this," said psychologist Rebecca Resnik, who collaborated with her husband on the project. She said the findings validated much of what she's observed clinically and could help shape future care.

"I now have a much better sense when I'm doing a risk analysis to pay very close attention to your relationship with your pet or the fact that you're looking forward to going to prom," she said.

Dese'Rae Stage, a therapist and survivor herself, said much work remains to be done when it comes to suicide prevention. Stage launched the "Live Through This" project 15 years ago, documenting the personal stories of suicide attempt survivors.

"We definitely were not talking about suicide in any meaningful way back then," Stage said.

Dese'Rae Stage launched the "Live Through This" project to document the personal stories of suicide attempt survivors. CBS News

She believes the new research could be incorporated into crisis training for care providers.

"We do always want to be leading people back to, 'What do you have to live for?' Even if it's the tiniest thing," said Stage. "What's gonna get you through this next moment?"

Stage says it's her two children and her love of music and concerts that help her.

"I keep a list of things that I want to stay alive for and things to look forward to," she said.

She's spreading the word that small joys can be a lifeline.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting "988."