CAIRO -- Sudan's state news agency says a boat sank while crossing the Nile River, killing at least 21 students and a woman. SUNA said the boat was carrying more than 40 students on their way to school in the northern River Nile state on Wednesday.

The Reuters news agency quoted SUNA as saying the students were elementary schoolers, heading to school on the other side of the Nile.

SUNA said the boat sank because of a technical failure.