A college student accused of working with a Chinese Communist Party representative to take photos of American airplanes and logistic hubs in Chicago — and lying about it to U.S. investigators — will be detained pending trial, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Detroit-based federal Magistrate Judge Kimberly Altman denied a request from lawyers for Weiheng Zeng, a Chinese citizen who is currently an undergraduate at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, to remain free and return to Canada as his case proceeds.

According to the Justice Department, Zeng's legal team said in a court hearing Tuesday that his family would "pay any bond amount this court could impose" to keep their client out of detention, and suggested the family could even buy an apartment in the United States for Zeng to be bonded to.

Zeng was indicted earlier this month on one count of making false statements to a government agency. Prosecutors allege he sneaked into a FedEx property at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and took photos of the facility, then later lied about the purpose of his trip to the United States to customs officials, calling it "hobby photography."

Zeng pleaded not guilty earlier this month. He hasn't explicitly been charged with taking photos of planes, but instead was charged with lying to investigators.

A criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of Michigan alleges that in April, Zeng took photographs of the FedEx facility, climbed on a parked forklift and attempted to open locked trailers. The Justice Department says surveillance footage shows Zeng attempting to open a shipping container and using the forklift to take photos at a higher vantage point.

After leaving the country, Zeng attempted to reenter the U.S. on Aug. 23 through Detroit's Ambassador Bridge, which links Canada and Michigan, and was flagged for additional screening based on the April incident. He was then interviewed three subsequent times by Customs and Border Protection agents.

In his third interview, Zeng stated that a Chinese contact assigned him specific planes and tail numbers to photograph and that he would be paid between $20 and $30 per photo, according to the criminal complaint. Zeng said that he talked to the contact using SIM cards that were sent to him by mail, and after talking, he would destroy the SIM cards, delete the conversations and delete the photos that he had taken.

He allegedly told customs officers that the contact approached him on an "aviation spotter website" and said he believed the person was connected to the Chinese Communist Party, and was told that the photos were going to be used for "research."

Zeng was then interviewed by the FBI, the complaint says. He allegedly told law enforcement the contact was interested in getting photographs of rare airplanes, and believed the contact worked for the Chinese government because "when he started making more requests, the language he used was very organized and managed, not language typically used between friends." The photos, Zeng said, were also of "American United" aircraft at O'Hare.

Federal investigators said it was only after further questioning from the FBI that Zeng admitted that he had messaged with the contact for three months and said he wanted to help the contact because "he thought it was 'cool' and wanted 'to have the opportunity to work with someone like [agents] at the FBI.'"

He told the FBI that the contact wanted him to find out more about transportation and logistics in the United States, and wanted him to travel to Orlando, Las Vegas and Los Angeles to "obtain photographs of specific locations surrounding airports."

Zeng said he denied those tasks.

His lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the detention order.