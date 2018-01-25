Stripper poles, coffin among estate items to be sold to highest bidder

MIAMI -- Looking for stripper poles, a coffin with cherry red lining and a velociraptor? You might want to check out the upcoming auction of gaudy items that decorated two mansions once owned by a former developer in South Florida.

The Miami Herald reports the former estate of Thomas Kramer will be sold in one package to the highest bidder on Feb. 14.

The auction followed the seizure of Kramer's Star Island mansions following a judgment his former in-laws obtained against him. Kramer's extravagant South Beach lifestyle was fueled by the millions given him by father-in-law Siegfried Otto, a now-deceased German businessman.

Later, a battle ensued over whether it was a gift or loan. Kramer lost the case, his home and possessions.

Kramer, now living in Europe, is only allowed to keep his personal photos.

"We've seized the personal property in 4 and 5 Star Island as the result of a judgment that our clients obtained against Mr. Thomas Kramer," Latasha Hines, attorney at Koyzak Tropin Throckmorton, said, the Miami Herald reports.

The items up for sale at the public auction include flat-screen TVs, oriental rugs, artwork and European furniture. Two stripper poles that are for sale are on the dining room table, which seats 14 people comfortably, according to the Miami Herald, which toured the estate.

Kramer told the newspaper he has moved on from his South Florida life.

"I closed the chapter Star Island and all the clutter connected with it in 2012 when I lost my court case in Switzerland!" he wrote when reached through Facebook. "To get to the point: I live a much easier, less complicated life - less alcohol."

"Less parties, less bills, less fights, less controversial court cases," he said.