Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti might run for president

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who is best known for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, says he might might make a bid for the White House if President Trump decides to run for re-election in 2020.

"IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him," Avenatti wrote in a tweet. "We can't relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed. #FightClub #Basta"

Avenatti's often-used hashtag "basta" means "enough" or "stop it."

The lawyer has made himself a household name with the Daniels case. Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, received $130,000 in hush money from Mr. Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen just before the 2016 U.S. presidential election in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair between her and then-candidate Trump.

Daniels later filed suit in California asking to throw out the non-disclosure agreement preventing her from discussing the alleged scandal.

Mr. Trump's legal team has gone on the record confirming Cohen's payment to Daniels.

This summer, Daniels is taking her act on the road in her "Make America Horny Again" tour -- a clear jab at Mr. Trump's presidential slogan "Make America Great Again."

A few hours later, Avenatti followed up on his tweet with a criticism of Mr. Trump's campaign.

"To those that claim that only a traditional politician with 'experience' can beat Trump, go back & look at the results from 2016," he wrote. "He beat all 15 of those candidates that he faced (crushed many). If we go down the same path and are not smart, don't be surprised with the result."

Since first filing suit, Daniels has expanded her case to also target Cohen, accusing him of defamation.