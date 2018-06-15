Stocks move lower as U.S. plans tariffs on China

Stocks fell in morning trade on Friday after the U.S. moved to assess tariffs on China.

Trade on Wall Street opened weak, with the S&P 500 falling 0.7 percent and the Dow losing 275 points, or 1 percent, to 24,907.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Friday released a list of nearly 900 Chinese imports that will face a 25 percent tariff starting July 6. Another 234 Chinese goods could also face an identical pending further USTR review.

Analysts expect China to swiftly respond with its own measures against U.S. products.

"Chinese retaliation is likely to be reciprocal and quick, with Beijing ready to implement tariffs of its own shortly after the US levies go into effect," analysts with Eurasia Group, a political risk adviser, in a research note. "There remains a substantial risk of escalation and a more prolonged dispute that lasts through the summer and into the fall."

Overseas markets also dipped ahead of the tariffs announcement.

U.S. officials say the tariff hike targets goods that might benefit from Chinese theft of technology or pressure on foreign companies to hand it over in exchange for market access.

"Ultimately a negotiated solution is likely," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital. Even though China and the U.S. probably want to negotiate, "the risks are high and the tariffs could well be implemented before the issue is resolved."

The immediate impact of tariffs on U.S. growth is expected to be relatively small, but economists warn a prolonged trade war could damage business investment and consumer confidence.

"[I]ndividual US sectors ranging from agriculture to aerospace are vulnerable to retaliation by China," Madhavi Bokil, a senior credit officer at Moody's, said in a client note. "Thus, the growth and inflation impact on the U.S. economy will depend in large part on China's response, as well as the impact trade tensions have on global growth."