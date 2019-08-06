Stocks mimic Wall Street's plunge before steadying in Asia

Beijing -- Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Tuesday after China let its currency sink and halted purchases of U.S. farm goods, fueling fears Beijing's trade war with President Trump will harm the global economy.

China's main index lost 2.5% and Tokyo fell 2%. Markets in Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul also retreated.

Shares then steadied by mid-session, the Reuters news agency reports, and U.S. stocks futures pointed to a higher opening.

Beijing allowed its yuan to fall past the politically sensitive level of seven to the dollar on Monday following Mr. Trump's threat last week to extend punitive tariffs to an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports. Also, the Ministry of Commerce announced it was suspending promised purchases of American farm products.

Passersby are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo on August 6, 2019 ISSEI KATO / REUTERS

On Tuesday, the yuan fell further to 7.052 to the dollar in early trading. That came after the U.S. Treasury Department officially labeled Beijing a currency manipulator, a status that opens the way to possible additional sanctions.

But the yen levelled off on Asian markets after authorities took steps stem its fall, Reuters said.

"Equities are slumping. They will slump more. Bond yields are tumbling. They will tumble far more," said Rabobank in a report.

"Worry about global trade flows, as a stronger USD rumbles through the real economy and U.S.-China divorce smashes supply chains," the bank said.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell to 2,749.85 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 retreated to 20,299.69. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up 2.2% to 25,560.68 and Seoul's Kospi shed 0.5% to 1,937.92.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 retreated 2.6% to 6,468.30 and markets in Taiwan, New Zealand and Southeast Asia also declined.

On Wall Street, stocks suffered their biggest loss since December.

Investors already were unnerved about a cooling global economy and falling U.S. corporate profits.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index dropped 3% to 2,844.74. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.9% to 25,717.74, and the Nasdaq composite fell 3.5% to 7,726.04.

The sell-off began Monday in Asia, where indexes lost more than 1%, and intensified as it swept westward through Europe to the Americas. Investors in search of safety herded into U.S. government bonds, which sent yields plunging.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016, down to 1.72% from 1.85% late Friday. The yield on the two-year note sank to 1.58% from 1.71%. Both are unusually large moves.

Technology stocks bore the brunt of Monday's selling. Apple slid 5.2%. It not only depends on Chinese factories to assemble its iPhones, but China is also the only country aside from the United States that accounts for more than 10% of its sales.