Stocks wobble as fears mount over possible Russian attack on Ukraine

Stocks dipped in morning trade on Monday as investors keep a wary eye on the developing situation in Ukraine as Russian troops mass along the country's borders.

The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going Monday. The Nasdaq was up 0.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

"Markets are belatedly waking up to the geopolitical risks posed by Russian military action against Ukraine," Rabobank said in a report.

Energy markets brace for shock

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.9% on Friday after the White House warned that Russia could invade Ukraine "at any time," telling Americans there to leave within 48 hours — other governments including Russia pulled diplomats and their citizens out of the country. European markets were down sharply. Crude oil prices were down slightly and Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year note rose to 1.99%.

Russia is one of the biggest oil producers. Any military action that disrupts supplies could send shockwaves through energy markets and global industry.

"The EU is heavily reliant on imports of Russian energy, as Russia supplies 40% of its oil products and coal, and a fifth of its natural gas," Simon MacAdam, senior global economist with Capital Economics, said in a report.

"Potential for rapid escalation"

"We see rising potential for rapid escalation with associated market disruption potentially even before the end of the Olympics – adding to overall macro risk sentiment," analysts with investment bank Raymond James said in a note on Friday.

Investors already were on edge about Federal Reserve plans to wind down economic stimulus to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high and about how quickly Europe and other central banks would follow.

Investors moved money into Treasury bonds, gold and other assets seen as safe havens. The market price of a 10-year Treasury rose on Friday, pushing down its yield, or the difference between the day's price and the payout if held to maturity, to 1.92% from Thursday's 2.03%.

"For financial markets, a Russian invasion of Ukraine could first be expected to boost global energy prices," David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds said in a research note. "Russia supplies roughly a third of all the natural gas consumed in Europe and accounts for over 10% of global oil production. Any shutdown or threatened shutdown of these supplies would push prices higher from today's already elevated levels."

Treasury prices had been falling on expectations the Fed will raise interest rates as many as seven times this year. If the Fed succeeds in cooling inflation, that would increase the buying power of the payout from bonds, making them a more attractive investment.