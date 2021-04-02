Stimulus check: IRS says Social Security recipients should get checks on April 7

After a delay in issuing checks to about 30 million Social Security and other government program recipients, the IRS said it has a date for when they'll at last receive their $1,400 stimulus payments: April 7.

In a statement released Tuesday, the IRS and Treasury Department said they "anticipate payments will begin to be issued this weekend to Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries who do not normally file a tax return, with the projection that the majority of these payments would be sent electronically and received on April 7."

Already, the IRS has issued 127 million payments, with a value of $325 billion. Most of those payments were issued just one week after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which left some seniors and other government beneficiaries struggling to understand why they hadn't received a payment yet.

The holdup was due to the Social Security Administration, which only provided the payment data for 30 million beneficiaries to the IRS on Thursday — or two weeks after Mr. Biden signed the relief bill.

As of Tuesday, some Social Security recipients told CBS MoneyWatch they were still waiting for the payments, noting that the delay is causing them financial stress and problems. Some said they felt left out because others have received their payments within days — while they are still waiting.

On Tuesday, the IRS said it has been reviewing, validating and testing the payment records since receiving them from the Social Security Administration last week.

"If no additional issues arise, the IRS currently expects to complete that work and to begin processing these payment files at the end of this week," the agency said. "Because the majority of these payments will be disbursed electronically – through direct deposits and payments to existing Direct Express cards – they would be received on the official payment date of April 7."

Why the delay?

Members of the House Ways & Means Committee wrote to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig and Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew M. Saul last week to express concern and demand an update on the delivery of checks to these groups.

The Social Security Administration responded by noting that it had had to work out a "reimbursable agreement with IRS because we received no direct appropriation through" the American Rescue Act for work that's not directly related to its programs or mission.

Regardless of the reason, seniors and others awaiting the funds were frustrated by the slow response from the Social Security Administration — especially as some people had received their checks as early as March 12, the day after Mr. Biden signed the bill.

Some Social Security recipients have already received their payments, the IRS said. Those include beneficiaries who used the Non-Filers tool last year or have already filed their 2019 or 2020 tax returns, the agency said.

Some low-income people, such as single people over 65 who earn less than $14,050, aren't required to file taxes, which has made it more difficult for the IRS to determine where to send checks for those recipients. The IRS has generally relied on tax returns to determine eligibility as well as direct-deposit information.

"The update today applies to Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) beneficiaries who did not file a 2019 or 2020 tax return or did not use the Non-Filers tool," the IRS said on Tuesday.