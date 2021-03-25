Stimulus check: 30 million Social Security recipients still waiting, lawmakers say

About 30 million Social Security recipients are still waiting for their stimulus checks, according to members of the House Ways & Means Committee. So far, the IRS has distributed about 127 million payments since the $1,400 checks were signed into law on March 11, two weeks ago. But millions of retired Americans who don't earn enough annually to file federal income tax returns are in limbo, waiting for their money to arrive.

The Ways & Means Committee pointed the finger at the Social Security Administration (SSA), claiming in a Wednesday letter sent to Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul that the IRS had asked the SSA to begin sending it key payment information two weeks before President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan.

"As of today, SSA still has not provided the IRS with the payment files that are needed to issue EIPs to these struggling Americans," the letter from Representatives Richard Neal, John Larson, Bill Pascrell and Danny Davis said. EIPs refers to Economic Impact Payments, the formal government name for the stimulus checks. Their letter added, "We demand that you immediately provide the IRS with this information by tomorrow, March 25, 2021."

We are giving the trump-appointed heads of the Social Security Admin **24 Hours** to get off their backsides and stop delaying sending stimulus checks to 30,000,000 Americans. pic.twitter.com/zsx7t9vKvC — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) March 24, 2021

The Social Security Administration didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Some Social Security recipients told CBS MoneyWatch they were puzzled by the delay for a number of reasons. First, many receive their benefits through direct deposit, which means their payment information should be available to the agencies distributing the money. Secondly, some said they received their second stimulus check — the $600 per-person payments that were authorized on December 27 — within days.

"Almost everybody I know who isn't on federal benefit programs has been paid," said Mark Stevens, 65, who told CBS MoneyWatch he received his second stimulus check in about two days but is still waiting for his third stimulus check.

Stevens, a retiree in Pensacola, Florida, said he receives his Social Security benefits through direct deposit. He added, "So what I don't understand is they have our banking information — why didn't they hit a button and have all that money go out?"

"Record time"

IRS officials have touted the agency's delivery of the third round of stimulus checks as reaching eligible Americans in "record time." And that's been the case for millions of eligible adults and dependents, although the latest rollout hasn't been without its hitches.

For starters, the IRS said it would begin sending payments as soon as two days after Mr. Biden signed the American Rescue Plan. But the official payment date wasn't set until March 17 — almost a week after the plan was signed into law. Some customers of banks such as Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase blamed their banks for the delay, although the banks said they didn't actually have the money to distribute any earlier than March 17.

Some people have also complained about the IRS' "Get My Payment" website, which the tax agency reopened after Mr. Biden signed the American Rescue Plan. The "Get My Payment" site is geared to provide information to people on when and where they will receive their checks, such as the payment date and whether the check will be issued via direct deposit.

But some of the messages on the site are unclear, with people pointing out to CBS MoneyWatch that the "Payment Status Not Available" message is especially confusing, as it can mean either that the IRS hasn't processed your payment yet — or that you aren't eligible. The use of one phrase to signify two diametrically opposed outcomes can be particularly befuddling to people eager to find out when or if they'll receive a check.