These states are still sending out stimulus checks

Stimulus checks were all the rage in 2020 as the pandemic destroyed millions of jobs and choked Americans' ability to keep up with their household budgets. While most pandemic-era aid dried up years ago, some states are still dispatching stimulus-style payments.

In most cases, the payments come in the form of a property or income tax rebate. Places like New Mexico and Montana have been able to issue these rebates because their state budgets experienced a surplus after taking in billions of dollars in pandemic relief from the federal government.

Meanwhile, Montana saw a $1.9 billion surplus for fiscal year 2022 while New Mexico's surplus has reached $3.6 billion, the Associated Press reported.

Here are 5 states where residents may still get a stimulus check.

Idaho

Idaho plans to send roughly 800,000 rebates totaling up to $500 million by the end of this year, according to an announcement made by state tax officials last October. The Special Session Rebate checks range from $300 for residents who file their state taxes individually to $600 for families that file jointly. Anyone who lived in the Gem State all year in 2020 and 2021 is eligible.

Residents who haven't received their check yet can track the payment at tax.idaho.gov/rebate.

Illinois

About six million residents were slated to receive income and property tax rebates, the state announced last year. Those payments began flowing last September, CBS Chicago reported. But it will likely take months for everyone to receive their checks, according to state tax officials.

The property tax rebate is $300 maximum. The income tax rebate is $50 for state residents who file as a single person, and up to $100 for couples who file jointly. Families with dependents can receive up to $300.

Massachusetts

Lawmakers in the Bay State said last year that roughly 3 million taxpayers would be issued about $2.9 billion in tax rebate dollars, CBS News Boston reported. The amount was roughly 13% of a resident's 2021 state income.

Residents began seeing their "Chapter 62F" payments in October and most taxpayers have received the funds by now. Anyone who hasn't gotten their payment has until September 15 to file their 2021 state taxes in order to qualify.

Montana

Montana homeowners will get up to $1,350 in property tax rebate checks over the next two years, Gov. Greg Gianforte said last month.

To qualify, a person must have lived in or owned a Montana residence for at least seven months last year and paid property taxes on that residence. Homeowners can begin applying for the rebates August 15 by visiting getmyrebate.mt.gov. Claims must be filed by October 1.

New Mexico

About 26,000 low-income New Mexicans began receiving $500 or $1,000 "economic relief" payments last month, state officials said. The stimulus payments, all of which have been issued, were part of a $15 million effort to distribute state surplus funds, according to New Mexico's Human Services Department.

The Land of Enchantment also sent separate income tax rebates of $500 or $1,000 to almost 1 million residents who filed a tax return in 2021. Those checks went out at the end of June, State officials said. Any state resident who hasn't filed a 2021 tax return has until May 31, 2024 to do so in order to receive the rebate check.