Steve Wynn's damaged $70 million Picasso pulled from Christie's sale

Billionaire art collector Steve Wynn seemingly can't catch a break when it comes to Pablo Picasso.

Twelve years after Wynn inadvertently knocked a small hole in the canvas of a Picasso painting, the onetime casino mogul's plan to sell two other Picasso pieces has been knocked off track.

A 1943 Picasso painting "Le Marin," valued at $70 million, was "accidentally damaged" at the Friday pre-sale exhibition for Christie's Tuesday evening auction of modern and impressionist art.

"The painting has been withdrawn from Christie's May 15 sale to allow the restoration process to begin," the auction house said in a brief statement. "We have taken immediate measures to remedy the matter in partnership with our client."

Christie's added, "No further information is available at this time."

Bloomberg named Wynn -- who resigned in February as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts after allegations of sexual misconduct -- as the unidentified owner of the Picasso.

In 2006, Wynn, who has a degenerative eye disease, accidentally put his elbow through the canvas of Picasso's 1932 work "Le Rêve" after agreeing to sell the masterpiece to billionaire hedge fund collector Steven Cohen for $135 million. After restoration, the painting was purchased in 2013 by Cohen for $155 million.

Another Picasso painting, the 1964 "Femme au chat assise dans un fauteuil," was also pulled from Christie's May 15 sale, Bloomberg said.

A third piece of art owned by Wynn, Andy Warhol's 1963 "Double Elvis (Ferus Type)," will be offered as planned May 17, Christie's said.