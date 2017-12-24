2 deputies shot responding to domestic dispute in Virginia

STERLING, Va. -- Authorities say two sheriff's deputies have been shot while responding to a domestic dispute in northern Virginia.

The injuries are serious but not expected to be life-threatening. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the shooting occurred in Sterling, which is about 30 miles northwest of Washington. "Further details will be released as they become available," the office said on Twitter.

WRC-TV in Washington reports that the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the deputies were shot on the 46,000 block of Hollow Mountain Place, CBS affiliate WUSA reports.

A suspect is in custody. Kraig Troxell, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, says there is no threat to the community.