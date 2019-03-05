More than 80 arrests at Sacramento protest over Stephon Clark decision

Sacramento, Calif. -- A protest over the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police ended with police arresting more than 80 demonstrators. Dozens of people staged a march Monday evening in a wealthy area of the city.

It came two days after prosecutors announced they weren't going to file charges against police who shot Stephon Clark after a chase that ended in his grandparents' back yard last March. The officers said they thought the 22 year old had a gun, but it turned out he was holding a cellphone.

About two-and-a-half hours into the demonstration, police ordered protesters to disperse.

CBS Sacramento reports that remaining demonstrators were later surrounded on a freeway overpass.

Dozens of protesters are being detained on the bridge on the overpass near Folsom Blvd after orders to disassembled were disobeyed by Sac PD @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/83wXGLrmFd — JENN MCGRAW CBS13 (@NewsMcGraw) March 5, 2019

The Sacramento Bee said police handcuffed and led away demonstrators, including at least three clergy members and a Bee reporter covering the demonstration. The reporter was later released.

Police said those arrested were being charged with unlawful assembly, among other things. Police also said at least five cars were keyed during the protest.

CBS Sacramento said The Table Sacramento, the group that organized the demonstration, said it chose East Sacramento because, quote, "This is a neighborhood that would likely never experience such a tragic and violent loss of one of its residents, so we are bringing the discomfort and pain of our trauma to their doorstep in hopes of spurring their solidarity and political engagement."

There was an added security presence around Golden1 Center before a game between the Sacramento Kings New York Knicks because of the protest. Perimeter barriers were set up around the arena and an adjacent plaza was closed, with only ticketed fans and people with credentials being allowed inside. No incidents were reported near the venue.

That was in contrast to last year, when hundreds of people locked arms surrounding the arena, preventing fans from entering two games to protest the Clark shooting.