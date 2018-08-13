Stephen Miller's uncle criticizes his nephew on immigration

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller's uncle, David S. Glosser, has written an essay for Politico shaming his nephew for his work shaping immigration policy in the Trump administration.

"I have watched with dismay and increasing horror as my nephew, who is an educated man and well aware of his heritage, has become the architect of immigration policies that repudiate the very foundation of our family's life in this country," Glosser wrote in the article, which was published Monday.

Glosser revealed that their family came to the United States through a process resembling what the Trump administration calls "chain migration," which is when one immigrant assists the immigration process of their relatives.

The method is formally called "family reunification" by the U.S. government. President Trump has repeatedly criticized the process and called for its abolishment.

According to Glosser, their family fled a village in what is now Belarus to escape anti-semitic pogroms. The eventually settled in the U.S., where they soon prospered.

"If my nephew's ideas on immigration had been in force a century ago, our family would have been wiped out," Glosser writes.

Miller, a key adviser to Mr. Trump, has championed strict immigration policies such as the travel ban, family separation, and decreasing the number of refugees permitted to enter the U.S.

"Acting for so long in the theater of right wing politics, Stephen and Trump may have become numb to the resultant human tragedy and blind to the hypocrisy of their policy decisions," Glosser wrote. "After all, Stephen's is not the only family with a chain immigration story in the Trump administration."

Glosser also denounced the Trump administration's immigration laws as "bereft of justice" and called on voters to cast their ballot for candidates who support immigration.

"Immigration reform is a complex issue that will require compassion and wisdom to bring the nation to a just solution, but the politicians who have based their political and professional identity on ethnic demonization and exclusion cannot be trusted to do so."