Trump taps cancer researcher to be FDA commissioner

President Trump has nominated Stephen Hahn to lead the Food and Drug Administration — a role left by Scott Gottlieb in April.

Hahn has been the chief medical executive at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston since May 2018.

If confirmed by the Senate, Hahn will have to figure out how to deal with the ongoing controversy over vaping and e-cigarettes. An increasing number of vaping-linked lung illnesses has attracted national concern, and the president and first lady have made vaping prevention, especially among children, a priority.

