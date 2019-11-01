Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump taps cancer researcher to be FDA commissioner

By Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

Inside the vaping industry's booming black market

President Trump has nominated Stephen Hahn to lead the Food and Drug Administration — a role left by Scott Gottlieb in April. 

Hahn has been the chief medical executive at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston since May 2018.

If confirmed by the Senate, Hahn will have to figure out how to deal with the ongoing controversy over vaping and e-cigarettes. An increasing number of vaping-linked lung illnesses has attracted national concern, and the president and first lady have made vaping prevention, especially among children, a priority. 

Trending News

This is a developing story that will be updated.

First published on November 1, 2019 / 4:21 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Kathryn Watson
kathryn-watson-220x140.png

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital.

View CBS News In